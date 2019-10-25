{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Euphemia S. Boguslawski of South Holland, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 880 E 154th St., South Holland.

For more information visit www.schroeder-lauer.com.

