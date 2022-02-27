HAMMOND, IN - Eusebio M. Gutierrez, Jr., age 70, of Hammond, IN passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, worked at various restaurants and security jobs, loved fast cars, especially his black 5-speed firebird "4 on the floor". He enjoyed photography, drawing, shooting pool, fishing, and kite flying which he enjoyed with his grandchildren: Johnny, Sabrina, Liana and Timmy.

Eusebio is survived by his loving wife, Caroline Gutierrez; step children: late Vanesa and William (Amber) Cummings; his nephew who was like a son to him, Michael; parents: late Tomasa and Eusebio Gutierrez, Sr.; 16 siblings: late Jesse, Raymond, Roberto (Sue), Lupe, Irene (late Pedro) Escobedo, David (Rachel) Thomas, Barbara, Estella (late Ramiro) Torres, Phillip (Diane), Jovita (late Manuel) Martinez, Victor, Danny, Vincent (Debbie), Blas (late Christina), Maria, Olivia (late Jose) Vega, Sr. and Lydia (Pete) Molley; loved by many other family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com