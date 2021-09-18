IN LOVING MEMORY EUSTACIO ROJAS LOPEZ On His 9th Anniversary In Heaven. Dad, Today marks 9 years that the Lord called you Home to rest. Even though the pain is still there, we have learned to move on with our lives by talking, laughing and crying when speaking of you and our memories every chance we get. We think of you often and shed a tear still, but knowing that you're not in pain brings an inner peace to our hearts. We miss you dearly. It is comforting to know, you are resting in peace next to mom which brings calm to our daily lives. Rest in peace Tachuras; se te recuerda siempre con mucho amor. Asta pronto padre querido, tus hijos que siempre te recuerdan, Familia Rojas.