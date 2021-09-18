 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eustacio Rojas Lopez

Eustacio Rojas Lopez

Eustacio Rojas Lopez

Sept. 18, 2012 - Sept. 18, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY EUSTACIO ROJAS LOPEZ On His 9th Anniversary In Heaven. Dad, Today marks 9 years that the Lord called you Home to rest. Even though the pain is still there, we have learned to move on with our lives by talking, laughing and crying when speaking of you and our memories every chance we get. We think of you often and shed a tear still, but knowing that you're not in pain brings an inner peace to our hearts. We miss you dearly. It is comforting to know, you are resting in peace next to mom which brings calm to our daily lives. Rest in peace Tachuras; se te recuerda siempre con mucho amor. Asta pronto padre querido, tus hijos que siempre te recuerdan, Familia Rojas.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts