GARY, IN - Eva K. Darty age 75 of Gary passed away on Wednesday January 9, 2019.
She is survived by her sons William Kincaid and Jeff Kincaid; brothers Delbert McKannan and Danny (Sherry) Turpin; sisters Carole (Nolan) Phillips and Linda Stoots; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Lucille McKannan and her husband William Darty.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Friends may meet with the family on Monday January 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Eva had a love for crocheting and was a retired school bus driver with the Griffith Public School System.
For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.