Oct. 7, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2022

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Eva Leah Hood, 86, formerly of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Michigan City. She was born October 7, 1935 in Gary, IN to John & Elsie (Fifield) Dacey, II. Eva was a longtime teller & bookkeeper with Indiana Federal Savings & Loan in Valparaiso where she raised her family before retiring to Lake Placid, FL where she was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

On September 15, 1956 she married Gerald Hood, who preceded her in death in 2009. Survivors include their daughters: Christine (Eddie) Hines of Valparaiso IN & Kathy (Mark) Fischer of New Carlisle IN; grandchildren: Jody Wilson, Dan Falls, Brian (Aimee) Falls, Jason (Kimberly) Falls, Leah Hines, Joshua Hines (Mindy Norfleet), Marcie (Mark) Duncan & Andrew Fischer; 15 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; and nephews: Sean (Cheryl) Dacey & Michael (Tracy) Dacey. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shere Butterfield; father, John Dacey, II; mother, Elsie Rubach; step-father, William Rubach; and brothers: Jack Dacey & Neil Hahn.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm and entombment to follow at Graceland Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association. www.moellerfuneralhome.com