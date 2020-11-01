DYER, IN - Eva M. Verta (nee Riccio), age 92, late of Dyer, IN formerly of the East Side and Lansing, passed away surrounded by her family on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Remo Verta. Loving mother of: Michelina (late Alberto) Cappello, Giuseppe (Lidia) Verta, Mike (Pamela) Verta, Rosina (Luigi) Giovane, Marisa (Mark) Richardson, and Nancy (Ken) DeVries. Loving adoptive mother of: Sue Taylor and Kelly McKay. Cherished grandmother of: Salvatore, Susan, Eva, Laura, Lisa, Jillian, Michael, Pasquale, Timothy, Gianna, Gunnar, Grace, Grant, Erik, Danielle and Trevor. Dearest great grandmother of: Robby, Emily, Samantha, Matthew, Dino, Lorenzo, Lexi, Luca, Emilia, Chloe, Maddy, Ava, Landon, Jason, Toni, Gia, Hallie, Maverick and Dane. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eva is preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters. Her family was the priority and greatest joy of her life. Her vibrant spirit and generous kindness always made you feel like you were one of her own.