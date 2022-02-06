Oct. 14, 1922 - Feb. 2, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Eva Mintz, an inspirational teacher, influential community leader, and beloved family matriarch, passed away at the age of 99 on February 2, 2022, in Schererville, Indiana. Her energetic persona, generous spirit, and can-do attitude drove the extraordinary course of her life, which she liked to say mirrored the lyrics of her favorite song, Frank Sinatra's My Way.

Despite humble beginnings, Eva set and achieved lofty goals, many centered on education. Mrs. Mintz taught first, second, and third grades at Lee L. Caldwell Elementary School in Hammond, Indiana, for more than 25 years. She was so adored by her students that many decades after they graduated, former students stayed in touch, even joining her birthday celebrations to share stories of the contributions she made to their lives. Eva's example led several of her nieces and nephews to become teachers, following in her footsteps to educate many new generations of students.

Eva was recognized by the School City of Hammond as a Master Reading Teacher and named Teacher of the Year. A Kentucky native, she was awarded the title of Kentucky Colonel in 1989, the highest honor bestowed by the Governor of that state, recognizing individuals for their service and accomplishments on behalf of others.

Eva is survived by her four children: Dr. Kenneth (Carol) Button of Akron, Ohio, Dr. Karen (Tom) Kroczek of Munster, Indiana, Mindy Mintz Mordecai, Esq. of Baltimore, Maryland, and Dr. Michael Mintz of Dyer, Indiana; and her step-daughter, Dr. Judy (Alan) Chesen of Centerville, Ohio. Known to them as Nana, she was beloved by her grandchildren: Daniel (Tammy) Button of Michigan City, Indiana, Stephen Kroczek of Schererville, Indiana, Keith Maxwell (Erin) Button of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Catherine (Mathew) Murphy of Schererville, Indiana, Jonah Chesen of Centerville, Ohio, Garrett Mintz of Austin, Texas, Dr. Caley Mintz of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mara Mordecai of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Zoe Mintz of Greenville, North Carolina, and Miller Mordecai of Boston, Massachusetts. Eva took special delight in her great-grandchildren: Tyler Kroczek, Patrick Murphy, Beatrice Button, Matilyn Murphy, and Hazel Button. She is also survived by her sister, Loletta Kidd; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Dr. Harold Mintz, predeceased her, as did her grandson, Cliff Button; son-in-law Monte Mordecai; brothers: Edward and Loyd Capps; and sisters: Aria Mullins, Frances Phillips, Edna Capps, and Ina Lovett.

Eva Grace Capps was born on October 14, 1922 in Peytonsburg, Kentucky to Carmon and George Capps, the fourth of eight children in a farming family. She was a hard-working child who loved to learn. Because there was no high school near her rural home, Eva repeated eighth grade several times. She was able to gain a secondary education by doing housework for room and board with a family that lived near Campbellsville High School, all the time dreaming of one day going to college. Married to Earl Button by the age of 20, Eva worked as a crane operator during World War II at Inland Steel in East Chicago, Indiana. Soon, she became the mother of two. Ever industrious, Eva used her talents as a seamstress to sew drapes for their home and intricate clothing, even coats and hats, for her children. She also sold Stanley products and worked for the federal government in Chicago, Illinois. Her first marriage ended in divorce.

In her mid-30's, Eva married the love of her life, Dr. Harold Mintz, a dentist who practiced in East Chicago, Indiana. After they began their family, Eva finally made her dream of going to college come true. Nearly 40 years old, she studied part-time while raising two toddlers and two teenaged children. She graduated from Indiana University Northwest in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and within two years earned a Master's degree as well. A lifelong learner, Eva attended Indiana University's Mini-University in Bloomington for more than a decade and after retirement took classes at IU Northwest. For many years, Mrs. Mintz was active in the Northwest Indiana chapter of the American Association of University Women, serving one term as its President.

"Our mother valued education; she believed it was the key to success," said Eva's elder son, Dr. Kenneth Button. "Throughout her life, she worked hard to expand her scholastic opportunities. All her children knew there was no doubt that we would be going to college. We all have advanced degrees, as do many of her grandchildren."

Eva was instrumental in expanding access to education for many others, as well. Before attending college herself, when her younger sister became a single mother, Eva paid her sister's tuition so that she would be able to become a teacher and provide for her children. As they grew older, Eva generously supported the higher education aspirations of many of her 20 nieces and nephews. In later years, Eva endowed a scholarship at I.U. Northwest for mothers seeking a college education while raising children and, together with her husband, made a substantial gift to the Indiana University School of Dentistry.

Eva was also an astute businessperson and investor. She studied and received designation as a Certified Financial Planner and was associated for several years with the investment firm Waddell and Reed. She invested in rental properties and used the proceeds to pay for her children's educations and her family's travels. Eva was proud to have visited every state in the Union and traveled to many other nations including the former U.S.S.R., China, Japan, Israel, and many European countries. Before her teaching career, Eva was also active in her community, having served as President of the Northwest Indiana Dental Auxiliary and the Hammond, Indiana Chapter of B'nai Brith Women.

While bereft at her passing, Eva's loved ones will always treasure the memory of her good humor, positive attitude, and joie de vivre, exuberant enjoyment of life. Eva's family is grateful to the Memory Care staff at The Residences at Deer Creek for four years of exceptional, compassionate care.

Eva will be laid to rest with her husband Harold Mintz at Arlington National Cemetery near our nation's capital. Due to COVID restrictions, the celebration of Eva's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indiana University Northwest (at iun.edu/giving), the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (founded in memory of Eva's son-in-law Monte Mordecai at ecan.org), or the charity of your choice. www.burnskish.com