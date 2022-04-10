SCHERERVILLE, IN - Eva (Robledo) Ruiz received God's embrace on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by the love of her children, all of whom were present for her last breath. Eva resided in Schererville, Indiana. She was born and raised in East Chicago, where she was employed as a legal secretary for almost 50 years with the City of East Chicago Law Department and the East Chicago City Court. Concurrent with her career, she raised a family and did so with much dedication and love. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in East Chicago and more recently, St. Maria Goretti parish in Dyer. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Louis H. Ruiz; her parents, Joaquin and Rosa Robledo; and brother Joaquin Robledo Jr. She is also preceded in death by grandsons, Gregory Louis Ruiz and Sean Nolimal.

Eva is survived by four children: daughter, Cynthia (Ralph) Villarruel, sons: Louis H. (Monica) Ruiz Jr., Gregory J. Ruiz, and Thomas R. (Alicia) Ruiz; nine grandchildren: John Michael (Caitlin) Villarruel, Valerie (Anthony) Nguyen, Christian (Desirae) Villarruel, Sofia Ruiz, Olivia Ruiz, Thomas James (TJ) Ruiz, Eva Juliana Ruiz, Andrew Louis Ruiz, Zoey Alyssia Ruiz; and two great-grandchildren: Elia Lou Villarruel and Andrew Nguyen.

Eva was fond of traveling with family and friends on vacations in Mexico as well as excursions to Las Vegas and Milwaukee in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. She was an avid fan of mariachi music and held Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán as her favorite group. Her keen attention to detail in all matters was representative of her sharp mind, all the way up until her death at 91 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, Indiana with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Church. Eva's cremains will be buried in June next to her husband's remains at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL.

Please omit flowers, memorial donations requested to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. To send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.