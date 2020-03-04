Eva Undi

Eva Undi, 99, passed away on January 26, 2020. She is survived by two children: Gary Undi and Joanne Undi and two grandchildren: Scott and Chris Jevyak. A graveside service will be held in April. Rest in peace.

