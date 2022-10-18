 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evan Alexander Cominus

  • 0

June 6, 1991 - Oct. 7, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Evan Alexander Cominus, 31 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. He was born June 6, 1991 in Valparaiso and is the son of Deno Cominus and Marya Butler. He attended Valparaiso High School and was working as a carpenter. A lover of music, Evan was a talented guitar and mandolin player.

Evan is survived by his mother, Marya Butler; and father, Deno (Terry) Cominus; brother, Stephen (Katie) Cominus; and siblings: Nathen, Tessa, Kaylee, Kyresten, and Kody. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gus and Helen Cominus and Curtis and Ruby Butler.

For the consideration of travel and family, there will be two nights of visitation at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Visitation for the family and friends of Evan's mother, Marya, will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends of Evan's father, Deno, will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A private funeral service will be held for family. Entombment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Renewing America, 300 Independence Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20003 americarenewing.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts