VALPARAISO, IN - Evan Alexander Cominus, 31 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. He was born June 6, 1991 in Valparaiso and is the son of Deno Cominus and Marya Butler. He attended Valparaiso High School and was working as a carpenter. A lover of music, Evan was a talented guitar and mandolin player.

Evan is survived by his mother, Marya Butler; and father, Deno (Terry) Cominus; brother, Stephen (Katie) Cominus; and siblings: Nathen, Tessa, Kaylee, Kyresten, and Kody. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gus and Helen Cominus and Curtis and Ruby Butler.

For the consideration of travel and family, there will be two nights of visitation at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Visitation for the family and friends of Evan's mother, Marya, will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends of Evan's father, Deno, will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A private funeral service will be held for family. Entombment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Renewing America, 300 Independence Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20003 americarenewing.com