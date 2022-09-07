LANSING, IL - Evan B. Stubbs Sr. of Lansing, Illinois went to be with the Lord at the age of 95 on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born on April 28, 1927 in Eatonton, GA he was the youngest child of Frank Peter Stubbs and Eunice Bronson Stubbs. Beloved husband of Jeryl Asher Stubbs; loving father of: Frank (Barbara), Ruth (John Katagas) and Evan (Kimberly); grandfather; "Papa" of Joel, Eric, Jeremy, Melissa, Ashley, Jennifer, Justin, Jeanine and Craig; great-grandfather "Great Papa" of: Vivian, Evalynn, Levy, Ella, Colin, Dayve, Jacen, Tanner, Aubrey, Maxwell, Noah, Marek, Tigist and Corbin; and Dear brother of: James, Peter, Mary, Ann and Eunice. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother and two sisters.

Evan received his Bachelor degree in accounting from the University of Georgia. After serving in the Merchant Marines, he joined the United States Army as a PFC, Company C 27th Infantry Regiment where he was the recipient of a Word War II Victory Medal and was honorably discharged on July 28, 1947. Evan met his future wife Jeryl and they married on November 25, 1950. Shortly thereafter they moved north to the Chicago area. He began a successful career as an independent accountant that lasted for many years, later going to work as a comptroller for the Chanenson company and Universal Metal Service. During his retirement he met the lovely Loretta (Lori) Malone, a retired Chicago math teacher, and they enjoyed many years of companionship and travel until her passing on June 21, 2019. Papa enjoyed watching Chicago sports, going to the lake and the barn, and spending time with his rapidly growing family. He will be greatly missed by all of us. www.kishfuneralhome.net