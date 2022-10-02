CROWN POINT, IN - Recently of GARY, IN - Evan Green, age 18, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday September 27, 2022. He is survived by his loving parents; Angela and Ryan Green; beloved siblings: Benjamin (Tyler Patterson) Green, Joshua and Josiah Coulter and Catherine and Cameron Davis Jr.; his maternal grandparents: Vickie and Jeff Belanger; paternal grandmother, Camille Green; foster mom, Beverly Moore; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; close friends, Rayllie and Brandon; and many, many others. He is preceded in death by his infant brother, George W. Davis.

Evan graduated from Lake Central High School, Class of 2021, and found solace and comfort in art - especially drawing. His family were his greatest joy and biggest supporters in life, and they will miss him greatly and love him always. Memories of him will be cherished by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 12:00 PM until time of service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Crisis Center "the Alternative House", 101 N. Montgomery St., Gary, IN, or visit crisiscenterysb.org//support-the-crisis-center

For information, call 219-736-5840.