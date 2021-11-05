Evan Ronneau

Jan. 1, 1970 — Oct. 26, 2021

Evan was a good-hearted, compassionate man who worked in IT until he became ill several years ago. In 2015 he survived Hodgkin Lymphoma, which required months of chemotherapy and radiation. For many years afterwards, his medical tests had good results, but he never truly recovered. Recently he suffered numerous hospitalizations and barrages of medical tests, with no helpful results. He seemed to be doing fairly well just prior to his death. But then very suddenly, his heart stopped beating.

He once said he had been near death at some point, and having seen the other side, he knew it was beautiful. Hopefully he is now in a beautiful existence without the many afflictions of his body.

Evan was born in Chicago, grew up in several places including Kona, Hawaii and Valparaiso, Indiana. He graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, and Kaiser College, Daytona Beach, Fl. He worked for many years in the Chicago suburbs and then moved to Santa Fe, NM in 2015.

He is survived by his parents, Gerald Ronneau of Valparaiso, IN; Suzanne Waltz Ronneau of Santa Fe, NM; sister Carrie Ronneau and nephew Aedan Ronneau-Pauli of Santa Fe; brother Jesse Ronneau and sister-in-law Melissa Barbier of Germany; uncles Jack Ronneau and Herb Douglas of Valparaiso, IN, and aunts Carol Ronneau of Valparaiso, IN and Judy Waltz of California.