HOBART, IN - Evangelos S. Liadakis, age 78, of Hobart, IN passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Evangelos is survived by his wife, Eleni; daughters: Patty Ann Liadakis of Queen Creek, AZ and Julie (Keith) Tucker of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Evan Knutson, Nolan and Kylin Tucker.

Evangelos was a former employee of US Steel Gary Works, and successful entrepreneur; former part-owner of Diners Choice Restaurant in Hobart, and former owner of A1 Apartments in Portage. He was a Loving Husband, Devoted Father, Grandfather and Friend, and would do anything for anyone. Evangelos was taken away too soon and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Services will be held directly at SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Evangelos' name to SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

