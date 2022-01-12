 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evanthia Doukas
0 Comments

Evanthia Doukas

  • 0

March 20, 1925 - Jan. 9, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Evanthia Doukas, 96, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on January 9, 2022.

She is survived by loving children: Thomas Doukas, Paschalis "Duke" Doukas, Themio (James) Lies and grandchildren: Anthony Doukas and Nikolas-Viktor Doukas.

Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with gravesite service immediately following at Elmwood Cemetery.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts