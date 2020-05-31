Evanthia Makris

Arriving in Chicago on Valentine's Day 1962, she was welcomed into the Greek community in East Chicago and found a home with the people and parish of St. George. Evanthia found great joy volunteering countless hours to her beloved church. She was a tireless worker and a genuine lady who loved her family, friends, dancing and fashion. She was a kind person who expressed love openly, abundantly and unconditionally. Evanthia left the world a better place for being in it and she will be painfully missed by family, koumbaroi, and countless friends.