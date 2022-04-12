Dec. 31, 1931 - April 9, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Evea Bachnak (nee Smith), age 90, of Crown Point, IN, went home to heaven on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Evea is survived by her daughter; Arlene (Ken) Wring; three grandchildren, whom she so greatly loved: Andrew (Erica) Wring, Emily (Isaiah) Douglass and Kathryn (Joshua) Williams; seven great-grandchildren: Eva, Thomas, Stephen and Caleb Wring, Everett and Porter Douglass, and Julian Williams. She also left behind many loving nieces and nephews.

Evea was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Bachnak; daughter, Annette Bachnak, parents, and six brothers and sisters.

Born on December 31, 1931 to Harlow and Georgia Smith, Evea married Stephen Bachnak in 1954. Evea will be greatly missed, but her reunion in heaven must have been wonderful! Much appreciation for the staff and her friends at Bickford Senior Living in Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Evea's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area-Riley House.

Visit Evea's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.