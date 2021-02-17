Evelyn A. Rippe

Evelyn F. Rippe
Aug. 8, 1944 — Feb. 15, 2021
LAKE STATION, IN — Evelyn F. Rippe, 76, of Lake Station, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. She was born August 8, 1944, in Murray, KY, to Virgil Allen. Evelyn served as a trustee at the Eagles Lodge in Hobart for over 30 years, and enjoyed going to stock car races with her husband, growing flowers and spending time with her dog, Jack. She was an independent woman, who will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Rippe; their son, Lee Rippe, of Lake Station; and grandson, Aaron Rippe. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Fred Rippe; twin sister, Edith Houghton; and brother, Tom Allen.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon. Masks required. Burial will follow at Mosier Cemetery.