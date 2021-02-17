Evelyn A. Rippe

LAKE STATION, IN — Evelyn F. Rippe, 76, of Lake Station, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. She was born August 8, 1944, in Murray, KY, to Virgil Allen. Evelyn served as a trustee at the Eagles Lodge in Hobart for over 30 years, and enjoyed going to stock car races with her husband, growing flowers and spending time with her dog, Jack. She was an independent woman, who will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.