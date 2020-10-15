SCHERERVILLE, IN - Evelyn Ann (Redar) Mathews, age 76, a lifelong resident of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a decade long battle with cancer.

Evelyn was born November 6, 1943, married her high school sweetheart, William J. Mathews, in October of 1962, who preceded her in death in 2007. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, bowling, casino trips and traveling, but she loved God and her family above all else. In her children and grandchildren, she instilled selflessness, kindness and integrity...lifelong gifts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Emma Redar. She is survived by her children: Paul (Teresa) Mathews, Laurian Rollings, Lisa Baker, Lynn (Thad) Nagel, as well as her siblings: Gerald (Corinne) Redar, Lenore (Ralph) Robers, and Marlin (Alice) Redar. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Church in Schererville, IN on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Calumet Area or Sojourner Truth House.