CROWN POINT, IN — Evelyn B. Malicki, 91, of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, passed away June 24, 2020. She was very involved in the Catholic Church and was an auxillary member of the American Legion. Evelyn was a co-owner of Hank and Casey's Casino Club. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Malicki; daughter, Nancy Marie; parents, Stanley and Mary Niesyto; sister, Florence Nowak; two sons-in-law: Paul Stoudt and Douglas Maretich. Evelyn is survived by five children: Cheryl (William) Mclaughlin, Nancy Maretich, Robert Malicki, Mary Stoudt and Geri (Alan) Madvek; grandchildren: Timothy and Sandra Mclaughlin, John, Stephen, and Melissa Maretich, Paul Stoudt III, Abigail Stoudt, Philip and Noah Madvek; five great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Niesyto; and her fur baby, Eve.