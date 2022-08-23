Jan. 29, 1931 - Aug. 11, 2022

Evelyn C. Corey, 91, passed away Thursday, August 11th. Evelyn was born January 29, 1931, in East Chicago, IN, youngest of three lovely daughters of Matthew and Anne (Clarich) Mudrovich.

In 1953, Evelyn married Steve Cvitkovich Corey and the young couple settled in Hobart IN. The couple started their family, and with Steve's brother Mark, their business, Corey Bros Bakery, and remained in Hobart, living many of the years on 3rd Street, until 1993 when Steve retired and sold the business. Evelyn began a career as a health inspector in 1992 and when her husband of 41 years passed in 1994, she decided to continue to work at the Lake County complex and remained in Crown Point another 15 years before finally retiring and settling in Fishers, IN, in 2007, where her two sons and their families had settled years before.

Evelyn fought dementia for the last 10 years of her life but continued to enjoy her friends and family and took great delight in hearing updates on the lives of all of her loved ones, often over coffee and a donut during regular visits with her beloved sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Steve, her cherished daughter, Lynn Corey Elliott, and her loving sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Ed Bubas.

Evelyn is survived by her sons Steve and Doug Corey, their wives, Christy and Kim, her three grandchildren, Christopher, Connor, and Cameron, and her sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Alice) and Bill Smith.