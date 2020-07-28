× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn Carol (Damstetter) Antecki

Evelyn Carol (Damstetter) Antecki was born to Michael and Cecelia (Tarnowski) Damstetter on February 11, 1936. They preceded her in death. She married the love of her life and soul mate, Bill "Tex" Antecki on October 3, 1955, in Buffalo, NY. Together they had six children, Michele (Edward) Ashby, Bonny (Mark) Erway, Rhonda, William, Michael Sr. and Pete (Jane) Antecki; nine grandchildren: Heather, John (Niki), Mike (Amber), Justin and Tyler Antecki, Eric (Rikka) Erway, Megan (John) Clay, Ashton (Dan Evans) Whitley and Paul Watson; 13 great-grandchildren: Zoe, Payton, Elly, Bannon, Nina, Mya, Jayna, Bryce, Campbell, Brayden, Aria, Sawyer, and Harrison. Surviving sisters include Del (Ted) Ptak and Joan Olczak. Evelyn had many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, "Tex"; sons, Bill and Mike; and brothers, Leonard, Robert and Kippy Damstetter.

Evelyn was devoted to her family and faith. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed listening to books on tape, working crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, eating out with family, and watching Sci Fi movies.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 North, Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Father Paul Quanz officiating. Burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.