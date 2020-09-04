Evelyn Clipka (nee Lollock)

She is survived by her loving children, Susan (Jerome) Dvorscak, Dee Dee Frevert and Beth (Jeremy) Follmer; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Marciniak. Preceded in death by her husband, Mike, and son, Michael.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville. At rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Evelyn's family on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. LINCOLN Highway., Schererville. COVID-19 protocol masks required at funeral home and church.