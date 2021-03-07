Dec. 20, 1925 - Mar. 1, 2021

WICKENBURG, AZ - Evelyn Emma Bucher, 95 of Wickenburg, AZ and formerly of Valparaiso, passed away March 1, 2021. She was born December 20, 1925 in Claytonville, IL to Henry and Emma (Feller) Knapp.

Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper at Lowenstine's from 1955 until they closed, followed by a career at First National Bank. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church and enjoyed flower gardening.

On June 27, 1943 in Cissna Park, IL Evelyn married Lowell Bucher who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her children: Pamela Buchanan, Barry (Shari) Bucher, Penny (Randy) Strikwerda, and Stanley (Marie) Bucher; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Olive. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmom, Carrie Knapp; daughter, Kathy Tarner; and eight brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.