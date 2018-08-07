HOBART, IN - Evelyn G. 'Gerry' Ehrhardt, age 83 a lifetime Hobart resident passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018. She was born on December 24, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Charles and Evelyn Erwin. She enjoyed bowling, oil painting, her plants, watching sports, watching the Olympics, watching figure skating. She also enjoyed selling her crafts at craft shows.
She is survived by four children, Lawrence (Bonnie) Ehrhardt of Hobart, IN; Allen (Sheri) Ehrhardt of DeMotte, IN; Duane (Cindy) Ehrhardt of Valparaiso, IN; Linda (Thomas) Stinnett of Lake Station, IN; one sister, Pauline Mergl of Portage, IN; one sister-in-law, Dona Erwin of OH; two brothers- in-law, Thomas (Rosemarie) Ehrhardt of Hobart, IN; James (Tina) Ehrhardt of Valparaiso, IN; 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry D. Ehrhardt; two brothers, Jackie Erwin, Eugene Erwin; one sister, Charlene Walters; and one grandchild, Heather Ehrhardt.
Funeral services are Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart. Visitation is Tuesday, August 7, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 800 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or online at: