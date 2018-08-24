GRIFFITH, IN - Evelyn Geneva (Snyder) Bunce age 94, of Griffith passed away on August 3, 2018 in Portage, IN. She was born March 12, 1924 in Chuluota, FL to Frank and Ruth (Davis) Snyder, and had five brothers and sisters: Dale Vera, Violet, Thomas and Glen, who have all preceded her in death. She married George W. Bunce on June 8, 1947, a marriage that lasted 69 years before his passing in 2017.
Surviving are their five children: Larry (Ellen Fonoroff) Bunce of Batavia, IL, Donald (Susan) Bunce of Valparaiso, IN, Kathryn (Mike) Matthew of Portage, IN, Sharon (Jim Cook) Grimble of Indianapolis, IN, and Thomas Bunce of Palmdale, CA; four grandchildren: Paul (Elisha Bauer) Matthew of Chesterton, IN, Amy (Ryan) Kegley and JoAnn (Marcus) Gilbert, Valparaiso, IN, and Michelle (Paul) Monts of Champaign, IL; seven great-grandchildren: Dexter Matthew, Livia and Evelyn Kegley, and Madison, James, Megan, and Molly Gilbert.
Evelyn was a freelance reporter/photographer for the Gary Post-Tribune, Hammond Times and Calumet Press newspapers and retired as secretary of the Griffith Senior Center. She was active until recently with the Griffith Historical Society, where she was co-editor for Griffith's Diamond Jubilee and Centennial celebration Historical Booklets, and was a member of the Lake County Home Ec Club, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 66, American Federation of Doll Clubs, and attended Griffith First United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Don Powers officiating at the Griffith First United Methodist Church located at 400 W. 44th Place, Griffith, IN. Friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Griffith Historical Society.
