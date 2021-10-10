MONTICELLO, IN - Evelyn Hero, of Monticello (formerly Crown Point), passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband William L. Hero; loving children: Arlene Leonard, William (Dijana Bozinovski-Hero), Brian Hero, and Mark Deeb (John Jester); treasured grandchildren: Amy (Jeff) Patterson, Jeremy Benninghoff, Robert (Katherine Stratton) Hero, Jason Hero, Hayley Hero, Ryan Benninghoff, and Sidney Hero; cherished great grandchildren: Landin, Chayce, Aaliyah and Aden; beloved dog, Abby; sister, Karen (John) Balitewicz; brother, Jim (Cyndi) Wilson; and many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary E. Wilson and Everett Lloyd.