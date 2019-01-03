SCHERERVILLE, IN - Evelyn J. Medonic (nee Mucha), 89, of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Evelyn is survived by her loving family - children Mark Medonic and Karyn (Bob) Buxton, grandchildren Nicole (Matt) Keil, Michael Medonic, Jennifer and Kristi Buxton, great grandchildren Michael (Lauren) Moskalick, Brittany (Nathan) Long, great great grandchildren Peyton, Brooklyn, and Hailey Moskalick, Landon and Liam Long, sisters-in-law Mary (late John) Spear, Vivian (late Nick) Medonic, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael, son Michael, and daughter-in-law Josephine.
Friends and family are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m., directly at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer IN 46311 with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated beginning at 1:30 p.m., Rev. Charles Niblick officiating.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at: