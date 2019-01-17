Evelyn J. ODonnell (nee Kruizenga)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Evelyn J. O'Donnell age 95, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Sandra) O'Donnell and Sundae O'Donnell; grandchildren, Marc Curry, Dawn (Ed) Doran, Heidi (George) Jennings and Lauren (Justin) Wolf and many great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lester Charles O'Donnell.
Evelyn was born on May 10, 1923 in Chicago, IL to the late Samuel and Gertrude Kruizenga and attended Fenger Academy High School. On September 13, 1941, she married the love of her life, Lester Charles O'Donnell and together they raised two children. During WWII while her husband was overseas, Evelyn worked for Illinois Central Railroad and later worked for Montgomery Ward in Blue Island, IL. Above all, Evelyn enjoyed taking good care of her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Ken Puent officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday morning from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: