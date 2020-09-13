MERRILLVILLE, IN - Evelyn Jakelich (nee Roppolo), age 89, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Evelyn is survived by two sons: Jeffrey and Thomas; and daughter, Jill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas of 62 years.

Evelyn was a former member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Glen Park, where she donated her time serving many organizations, charity events and committees. Over the years Evelyn's careers stretched from working at US Steel-Gary Works to Campaign Coordinator for Congressman Floyd Fithian. Evelyn's life was rich and full of family and extraordinary friends and experiences; bringing joy to whoever crossed her path. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.