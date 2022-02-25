Jan. 18, 1938 - Feb. 12, 2022

PORTAGE - Evelyn "Jeanne" Havrilla, Portage, Indiana, passed away on February 12, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.

Born on January 18, 1938, in Jacksonville, Illinois, to William A. and Mary Louise (Frye) Hetterscheidt, she graduated from Morton High School, Hammond, Indiana, and spent her forty-plus year career as secretary at American Supply Company in Gary, Indiana.

On January 23, 1971, she married Michael "Mick" Havrilla, who survived her by three days. Together they raised two children, William "Bill" (Leah Rozok) Havrilla, San Diego, California and Felicity Havrilla, Winona Lake, Indiana, who both survive.

She is also survived by a sister, Diana Armstrong, Portage, Indiana; a daughter, Tarah Skinner, Hobart, Indiana; and many cherished grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: William and Clarence Hetterscheidt, and beloved son, Aaron "Donnie" Dean.

Jeanne was a woman of incredible faith, devoted and generous to her family, and loved by so many. She enjoyed traveling, volunteering in her community, and collecting antiques.

A celebration of life will be held in the Summer of 2022.