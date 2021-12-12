EAST CHICAGO, IN - Evelyn L. Goins, 73, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Community Hospital in Munster.

She is survived by two sons: Brian (Kelly) Harvey and Eric (Yolanda) Goins; five grandchildren; two sisters: Dardanella Biddings and Sandra Rias; and a host of nieces, nephews and her relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Christine Biddings; two brothers: Carl Biddings, Jr. and Marvin Lipscomb.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church 4862, Olcott East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service, Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating. Interment to follow at Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Goins family during their time of loss.