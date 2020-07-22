MERRILLVILLE, IN - Evelyn Lenkey (nee Crist) age 89 of Merrillville, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School. Evelyn attended Hoosier State Beauty School and was employed at Inland Steel. She later worked at the St. John Township Assessor's Office.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Lenkey; parents Charles and Minnie Crist; son Tim Eder; brother Harold, and her sisters Thelda, Martha and Eleanor. She "Nana" is survived by her daughters- Cheryl Bydo, Sue (Doug) Giordano; four grandchildren Joe (Jamie) Giordano, Jason (Amanda) Giordano, Dawn (Steve) Roberts, Lisa Patton; seven great-grandchildren Ethan, Dan, Owen, Jake, Jordyn, Garrett and Logan; daughter-in-law Karla Eder, and many other loving family and friends. Evelyn's family would like to especially thank her neighbors in Broadfield for their special care and love. Friends are invited to visit with Evelyn's family at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. COVID-19 protocol, masks required. www.burnsfuneral.com