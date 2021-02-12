Evelyn Leonakis

HAMMOND, IN — Evelyn Leonakis, 94, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021. She is survived by her son, Dean (Lynda) Leonakis; daughter, Christine Valenta; son, George (Celina) Leonakis; grandchildren: Michael (Catherine) Leonakis, Kara (Adam) Norman, Lauren (Michael) Folkmann, Stephen (Amanda) Valenta, Justine (Kendall) Aldridge and Christian Leonakis; great- grandchildren: Thomas Casey, Caroline, Daniel and Elizabeth Leonakis, Magnus and Leo Folkmann and Gavin Valenta. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Mike Leonakis; her parents, Gus and Lucille Stevens; and her sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and Louis Karagan.

Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She spent most of her working career at Mercantile National Bank as an administrative assistant, retiring in 1991. She was a lifetime member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and the Daughters of Penelope. Her passion was her family. She loved supporting her grandchildren at all of their school and sporting events. She loved cooking and baking for her family. Her delicious Greek food and pastry recipes have been passed down and will be enjoyed by generations to come.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9:00 AM, one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. www.burnskish.com