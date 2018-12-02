WHITING, IN - Evelyn M. Kortokrax (nee Hansen) age 88 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Evelyn is survived by her son, Keith (Candy) Kortokrax of Arlington, TN; daughters, Kathleen (Carl) Haehnel of Valdosta, GA, Kelly (Thomas) Lesar of New Carlisle, IN, Karla Kortokrax of Whiting, IN and Krystal (Edward) Zambo of Griffith, IN; grandchildren, Holly (James) Susoreny, Heidi Kortokrax, Laureen (Matt) Nanista, Kyle (Sarah) Lesar USMC, Luke Lesar, Megan, Erik and Jacob Shuler, and Garrett and Gretchen Zambo; and great grandchildren, Sophia Nanista and Liberty, Hope and Nova Lesar. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Everett Kortokrax; brothers, James (Annabelle) Hansen, Lawrence Hansen; sisters, Geraldine (Robert) Jamrose, Mary (Charles) McMillen and Dolly (Albert) Kasperan.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bill Kortokrax officiating. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Evelyn was a 1948 graduate of Whiting High School. She worked many years in the bridal industry. Evelyn and Everett enjoyed their fall vacations to Long Boat Key, FL for many years. She was very active in Clark High School PTA. Evelyn was also a member of a Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of Calumet would be appreciated Hospicecalumet.org