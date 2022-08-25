 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn M. Roberts-Ellis

  • 0
Evelyn M. Roberts-Ellis

PORTAGE, IN - Evelyn M. Roberts-Ellis, age 95, of Portage, IN and formerly of Foster City, MI, passed away on August 23, 2022.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Prayers will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage. At rest: Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to The Caring Place, Inc. Advocacy Center (607 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383).

To view Evelyn's full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts