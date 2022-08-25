PORTAGE, IN - Evelyn M. Roberts-Ellis, age 95, of Portage, IN and formerly of Foster City, MI, passed away on August 23, 2022.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Prayers will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage. At rest: Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to The Caring Place, Inc. Advocacy Center (607 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383).

