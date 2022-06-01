Evelyn M. Tosseng

Sept. 29, 1923 - May 25, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Evelyn Tosseng (nee O'Bara), age 98, of Crown Point, passed away on May 25, 2022 peacefully at home. Formerly of Hammond and East Chicago, IN. She was born September 29, 1923 in East Chicago IN. Loving daughter of Polish immigrants Frances & Joseph O'Bara. Evelyn served in the United States Navy during World War II. She was a member of the American Legion and retired from Inland Steel.

Evelyn is survived by Son-in-law, Robert Marks; devoted granddaughter, Caryn Crist; many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved: niece, Nancy Bosak; nephew, Mike (Teri) Kapitan; nephew, Jim (Kari) Kapitan; niece, Patricia (Kirk) Smith; niece, Dawn (Richard) Caspermeyer; nephew, Tom (Theresa) Kapitan; nephew, Tim (Terry) Kapitan; along with many more loving great nieces and nephews. Lifelong family friends, JoAnn LaBarge; and god daughter, Judy Heilman.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Tosseng; brother, Walter (Rose) O'Bara; sister, Mary (Edward) Bis; sister, Dolores (Sam) Kapitan; son, Darryl Tosseng; daughter, Dolores Marks (nee Tosseng).

Evelyn was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. John Cantius, East Chicago IN, and St. John Bosco Hammond, IN. She enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening, watching Chicago White Sox's baseball, walking, and riding her bicycle well into her late 80's.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 4, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel 11301 W. 93rd Ave. (Corner of 93rd and 41) from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 9:30. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers.