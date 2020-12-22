PORTAGE, IN - Evelyn Maas-Battin, age 92 of Portage, passed away on Friday, December 19, 2020.
Evelyn is survived by her children: John (Donna) Cooper and Leroy (Nora) Maas; step-son: William (Mary Fran) Battin; nine grandchildren. Preceded in death by husbands, Roy Maas and Eugene Battin; sons, Patrick and Michael Maas.
She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Schererville. Evelyn enjoyed spending time at the river entertaining family and friends.
We welcome family and friends to gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage, IN) on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2:00–6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Directly at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm Road, Schererville. Cremation to follow. Please remember, due to COVID-19 measures, only 25 people at a time allowed in building during visitation. Masks and social distancing are required at all times.
www.pruzinfuneralservice.com
