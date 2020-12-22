Evelyn Maas-Battin

Evelyn is survived by her children: John (Donna) Cooper and Leroy (Nora) Maas; step-son: William (Mary Fran) Battin; nine grandchildren. Preceded in death by husbands, Roy Maas and Eugene Battin; sons, Patrick and Michael Maas.

We welcome family and friends to gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage, IN) on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2:00–6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Directly at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm Road, Schererville. Cremation to follow. Please remember, due to COVID-19 measures, only 25 people at a time allowed in building during visitation. Masks and social distancing are required at all times.