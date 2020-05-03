× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GOSHEN, IN - Evelyn Mae Birky, 103, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen. She was born May 19, 1916 in Beemer, Nebraska to Christian and Mary (Birky) Good.

On June 23, 1934 in Kouts she married Arthur Birky who preceded her in death on January 25, 2005. They lived in Kouts and retired to Sarasota, FL in 1974 and in 2000 moved to Greencroft in Goshen. She was a homemaker and loved to host and welcome people into her home wherever she lived. She was a former member of Hopewell Mennonite Church, Bayshore Mennonite Church and attended College Mennonite Church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Sommers, Gloria (Milton) Gibson, Jane (David) Slabaugh, grandchildren: John Sommers, Cindy Robertson, Tammy Wenhold, Bradley Gibson, Nathaniel Slabaugh, and Mark Slabaugh, 13 great-grandchildren, 11 great great-grandchildren and her brother, Paul Good. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Erin Slabaugh, Kevin Gibson and Dawn Holmgren and two brothers, Orvin and Allen Good.

A private family service will be held Wednesday with burial at Hopewell Cemetery and a public gathering to be announced at a later date. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.