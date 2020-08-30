 Skip to main content
Evelyn Pavlik (nee Monacy)

HOBART, IN - Evelyn Pavlik (nee Monacy), 81, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Pavlik.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Mark (Shawn) Cooper of Hobart, IN, Matthew Cooper of Baytown, TX, Margaret (David) Arganbright of Philadelphia, PA and Mitchell (JoAnn) Cooper of Crown Point, IN; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; siblings Gary (Michelle) Monacy, Terry (Yvonne) Monacy, Leta (Richard) Thomas and Fred (Ronda) Monacy. The family plans to hold a Memorial Service at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.

