Evelyn R. Bradshaw

Evelyn was a faithful member of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church for 62 years. She was involved in many things within her community throughout her life. She was a life member of the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and was a member of the Valparaiso Women's Club and Navy Mother's for many years. In 2000 Evelyn was the Honored Senior of the Year through her volunteer work with the Women's Club. She was an active bowler well into her eighties and was on the same bowling league for over 30 years. After attending a water aerobics class at the YMCA for many years and well into her nineties she began teaching the class and in 2013 she was awarded the YMCA Aquatics Volunteer of the Year. She enjoyed reading, watching her shows and visiting with family and friends.