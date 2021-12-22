Evelyn R. Bradshaw
Dec. 9, 1919 — Dec. 19, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Evelyn R. Bradshaw, age 102, a lifelong Valparaiso resident passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born in Goodland, IN on December 9, 1919 to Ernest and Gladys (Houk) Buckles.
Evelyn was a faithful member of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church for 62 years. She was involved in many things within her community throughout her life. She was a life member of the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and was a member of the Valparaiso Women's Club and Navy Mother's for many years. In 2000 Evelyn was the Honored Senior of the Year through her volunteer work with the Women's Club. She was an active bowler well into her eighties and was on the same bowling league for over 30 years. After attending a water aerobics class at the YMCA for many years and well into her nineties she began teaching the class and in 2013 she was awarded the YMCA Aquatics Volunteer of the Year. She enjoyed reading, watching her shows and visiting with family and friends.
Evelyn is survived by her children: David Moser, Cindy Siewert, Doug (Connie) Moser, Susan Bradshaw and Lynnie Bradshaw; many many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Irvin Moser; husband, Jack Bradshaw Sr.; sons: Bruce Moser and Jack Bradshaw Jr.; daughter, Sandy Hernandez; son-in-law, Herb Siewert and her sisters: Erma Jean Schwaller and Jacquelyn Breitenbach.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Faith Memorial Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, IN at 11:00 a.m., Visitation will also be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place following services at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso.
