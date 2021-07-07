Evelyn Sutton Pansing Boyle

TUCSON, AZ — Evelyn Sutton Pansing Boyle passed away April 7, 2021, days shy of 95, in Tucson, AZ. Husbands William F. Pansing and Robert E. Boyle preceded her in death.

She is survived by sons: William (Linda) Pansing, Richard (Nora) Pansing; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; stepchildren: Lenore (Scott) Enloe, Brian (Brenda) Boyle and brother, Thomas (Anita) Sutton.

Evelyn was raised in Cincinnati, OH, graduated with a BS in Chemistry from University of Cincinnati, got married and lived in Munster, IN for many years.

Evelyn was active at Westminster Presbyterian Church (a founding member) and PEO International Service Organization in addition to enjoying travel, ballroom dancing, sports, time with family and many friends.

Memorial Service is July 10, 2021 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN, with the visitation at 10 am and the Memorial Service at 11am.

The Family requests that donations are made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or P.E.O. Donations made to P.E.O. should go directly to the family. www.kishfuneralhome.net.