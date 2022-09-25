WHITING - Evelyn T. Gulvas (nee Lepucki) 92 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Crown Point. She was the beloved wife of 61 years of the late Joseph "Joe" Gulvas, Sr, who passed away October 26, 2015; loving mother of Joseph (Bonnie) Gulvas, Jr. and David (Beth) Gulvas; cherished grandmother of Amy (Peter) Norbot, Shane (Jessica) Gulvas, Kara and Meghan Gulvas; adoring great grandma of Brooklynn, Austin, Savannah and Benjamin; nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Lepucki and sisters, Lorraine Hess and Christine Polochak.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm. The St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish, will offer prayers at the funeral home on Sunday at 4:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Evelyn Gulvas was born on September 24, 1929 in East Chicago, Indiana to Joseph Lepucki and Charlotte Lepucki Koselke. She was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Class of 1947 and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and was a retiree of the former American Trust & Savings Bank, Whiting with over 20 years of service. Evelyn enjoyed socializing at the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 and a visit to the local casinos, but above all, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Devoted to her family, Evelyn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.