HIGHLAND, IN - Evelyn V. Nowakowski, 90, of Highland passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018. She is survived by her loving daughter Mary Lou (Constantine) Dembowski, beloved grandchildren Erica (Kevin) Krysiak and John (Nicole) Dembowski, two great grandchildren Evangeline and Mason Krysiak, sister-in-law Patsy Horinchuk, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond W., parents Roman and Mary Horinchuk and brother Raymond Horinchuk.
Visitation will be Friday, September 14, 2018 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 15, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN, Fr. Keith Virus officiating. Visitation at the church preceding mass from 9:00-10:00 a.m.
Evelyn was a stay at home mom who was happiest and will be remembered for her cooking, baking, gardening and enjoying everyone's company. The ladies of the St. James Women's Guild always knew as the Christmas Holiday approached Evelyn was ready and they better have been ready to make the nut rolls and pierogi for the bazaar, which they did for many years.
In more recent times she slowed her pace down but always enjoyed time with her family, going with Betty to church Sundays, Thursdays having her hair done by Diane and of course always up for going out to eat, any day, any time.
Evelyn was a wonderful mom, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma. She will truly be missed by all of us.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at: