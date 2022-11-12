Nov. 16, 1951 - Aug. 15, 2022

CROWN POINT/CLEVELAND, TN - Everett Eason Engle, age 71 of Crown Point, IN/ Cleveland, TN, passed away August 15th, 2022. Beloved husband of 48 years to Nancy Engle, nee Gordon. Loving father of Barbara (Randy) Minnix, Brooke (Robert) Romo, and Adam Engle. Dear brother of Lynne Parlor, Dr. William Engle, Jennifer Garrett and Tim Engle. Cherished grandfather of Parker and Carson Minnix and Sophia and Grady Romo. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Ernest Eugene Engle.

Everett was a U.S. Army Veteran. After graduating from Purdue and Keller Graduate School of Management he worked for Thrall Car and American Railcar Leasing until he retired.

Eason's smile and laughter were addicting. He never left a sports event or family activity without making new friends and he always left an impression on those around him. His humor was one of a kind! His loves were his family, his church, travel, cooking and relaxing with friends.

Please join our family for our celebration of Eason's life, Saturday November 19th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.. First Presbyterian Church, 8727 Delaware St. Highland, IN 46322. Memorial contributions may be given to First Presbyterian Church Memorial Endowment Fund in memory of Everett Eason Engle. His love lives forever in our hearts.