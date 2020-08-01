× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Everett Gene "Budd" Ballou, 80, of Valparaiso and formerly Lowell, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1940 in Hammond.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy (nee Brasel); sons, Terry (Kim), Rhett and Ben (Angela); grandchildren, Dakota, Duncan, Harli (Tyler), Jacob, Taylor, Daryon, Levi, Brendan, Evan and Piper; son-in-law, Mark D'Amico; special family members, Tonya and Shawn; and siblings, Ralph, Jr. and Carol Hammond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph, Sr. and Idabell (nee Tuck); daughter, Jerilynne D'Amico, several aunts, uncles and nephew, Ralph Ballou, III.

Budd graduated from Lowell High School and received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Indiana State University. He was an Educator (grades 5-8; Social Studies) for 51 years and coached Football, Wrestling, Track and Basketball during that time. He taught at MacArthur Elementary, Shelby Jr. High, Griffith, Gavit and Crown Point High Schools and Indiana University NW. He authored three books, Restoring the Past for the Future, Sesquicentennial Colfax Lodge #378 (1868-2018) and Echoes from the Halls. He was a member of the Civil War Society, Sons of the American Revolution, Indian Trail Grange, Rolling Hills Vineyard Church and a former member of Tri-Creek Education Foundation and Three Creeks Historical Society.