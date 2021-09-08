Everett Nightingale

May 17, 1931 - Aug. 31, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Everett Nightingale, age 90, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Everett is survived by his children: Everett K. (Joanne) Nightingale, Cindy (Daryl) Young, Michael (Karen) Nightingale; grandchildren: Cristy (Matt) Thomas, Jeffrey Nightingale, Katelynn Nightingale; brother, Lucian Pruitt; sister: Jeanette (Dick) Tucker; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews

Everett was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joan; parents: James and Beulah Nightingale; and brother, George (Georgia) Nightingale.

Everett served in the US Army during World War II, where he was stationed in France. He retired from US Steel and worked many years at Junior Toy. Everett loved to camp at Indiana Beach in Monticello, IN.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM.

Visit Everett's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.