Everett P. Hardel

CROWN POINT, IN — Everett P. Hardel age 88 of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday December 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Beverly; children: Tom (Ruth) Hardel, Debbie (Don) Seefeldt, Dan Hardel; grandchildren: Whitney (Freddy) Rojas, Kristin (Max) Hansen, Taylor (Joshua) Miller, Paige Hardel; sister Elvira Bard, and numerous extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021, beginning at 12:00 NOON at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Pastor Doug Sheehy officiating. Burial will be private.

Friends may meet with the family on Saturday December 11, 2021, from 10:00 AM till 12:00 at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Everett retired from the Local 150 Operating Engineers with over 50 years of service. He was an active member at Living Hope Church in Merrillville and had been a long-time resident of Valparaiso and Crown Point.

Everett will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.