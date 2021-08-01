MERRILLVILLE, IN - Everett "Red" Lynnton Galusha age 91, of Merrillville, IN passed away on June 5, 2021.
Everett will be dearly missed by his children: David (Laura), Bruce (Sue), Julie (John), Janet (Jim), Mitch (Kim); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Saunders, son, Keith, and parents, Paul and Flora Galusha.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park,IL. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com