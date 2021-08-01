MERRILLVILLE, IN - Everett "Red" Lynnton Galusha age 91, of Merrillville, IN passed away on June 5, 2021.

Everett will be dearly missed by his children: David (Laura), Bruce (Sue), Julie (John), Janet (Jim), Mitch (Kim); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Saunders, son, Keith, and parents, Paul and Flora Galusha.