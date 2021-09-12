Aug. 8, 1937 - Sept. 7, 2021

HOBART, IN - Everett Sanford "Sam" Hoskins age 84, of Hobart, Indiana passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born on August 8, 1937 in Mannington, KY, to the late DeWitt and Myrtle (nee Agee) Hoskins. Sam retired from U.S., Steel after 44 yrs. and he proudly served his country in the E.O.D. in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and spending five days a week at the gym. Above all, he was proud and loved his grandsons. Sam will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Sam is survived by son, John (Mary) Hoskins; two grandsons: Kirby, and Charlie Hoskins; sister, Pearl (Douglas) Grace and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lavenia Jean (nee Moore) Hoskins; father, DeWitt; mother, Myrtle; and two brothers: Charles, and Louis.

In lieu of flowers donations in Sam's memory can be made to Visiting Nurse Association Foundation 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Cremation will follow. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com